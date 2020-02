Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is following in the footsteps of her predecessor by forming an expert group to study gambling policy in the state.

Governor Ivey signed the executive order establishing the Study Group for Gambling Policy on Friday, promising to deliver facts about gambling.

“I am committed to, once and for all, getting the facts so that the people of Alabama can make an informed decision on what has been a hotly debated topic for many years,” said Governor [...]