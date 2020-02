The City of Buenos Aires has begun the licensing process for online gaming operators following publication of new regulations concerning technical platforms, advertising and responsible gambling.

The licensing process is being managed by the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires (LOTBA), which adopted final regulations for online gambling in the city late last week.

LOTBA is inviting applications for an unlimited number of five-year licenses to offer a broad portfolio of gambling products to players in the city of Buenos Aires, including [...]