The state-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has distributed funds to the Department of Justice, Office of Cybercrime to help fight illegal online gambling in the country.

PAGCOR has initially released P5m (€88,531) as the first tranche of a P11.08m grant to be used to buy IT equipment for the operation of the Department of Justice’s Cyber Fusion Operations Center (OpCen), which will serve as the complaint and monitoring center of an inter-agency council against illegal iGaming [...]