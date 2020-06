The temporary gambling advertising restrictions introduced in Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect consumers will be lifted today.

The restrictions came into force in April, limiting TV and radio advertising for gambling to the hours of 1am to 5am and prohibiting all promotional activity aimed at acquiring new customers, rewarding the spend of existing customers, or any other type of bonus.

With the country now in Phase 3 of its de-escalation plan, allowing for the reopening [...]