Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued a warning and SEK20m (€1.9m) penalty to licensed operator Betsson Nordic for selling games through an unregistered agent and offering unauthorized bonuses.

The regulator said that Betsson sold vouchers through convenience stores Pressbyrån and 7-Eleven, which could be used on the operator’s website as payment for games.

Spelinspektionen noted, however, that neither Pressbyrån or 7-Eleven are registered as representatives, in violation of Chapter 11, Section 2 of the Gaming Act.

In addition, [...]