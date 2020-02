Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has proposed stricter rules to protect vulnerable players and minors from gambling, including a ban on advertising during live sports on television and the prohibition of VIP programs and affiliates.

The leading Danish operator claims that the market does not adequately protect vulnerable players and minors, citing the rising number of players who voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling.

Danske Spil has therefore made ten recommendations to create a more responsible gambling market in Denmark.

“It [...]