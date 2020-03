The Danish Online Gambling Association (DOGA) has launched a mechanism for Danish consumers to file complaints about gambling advertising.

The industry-led initiative is designed to drive operators in a more responsible direction by establishing a complaints board comprised of gambling addiction experts, consumer protection and gambling industry representatives, and a judge to serve as chair.

The launch of the Gambling Advertising Board follows adoption of DOGA’s Code of Conduct for the online gambling industry in 2019.

