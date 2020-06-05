This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

EveryMatrix to provide affiliate management solution to DAOGroup

5th June 2020 7:53 am GMT

EveryMatrix has signed an agreement to provide its PartnerMatrix affiliate and agent management system to Tallinn-based blockchain solutions provider DAOGroup.

The partnership will allow DAOGroup to provide affiliate and agent management solutions to all of its clients.

“This is another step PartnerMatrix takes towards our goal of reaching wider markets, and our team is ready and excited for the opportunity to work with DAOWallet clients,” said PartnerMatrix CEO Levon Nikoghosyan. “DAOGroup has already established itself as a strong competitor even for large market contestants.

“I see huge potential in their upcoming platform, betting solutions, and games, and with DAOWallet already launched and highly-regarded in the market, the future looks bright.”

DAOGroup chief commercial officer Glen Bullen commented: “PartnerMatrix offers the industry’s best affiliate management system, while DAOWallet delivers the industry’s best cryptocurrency-fiat gateway.

"So, we have full confidence in referring clients who have selected to partner with us over to PartnerMatrix, as we both share the same drive to support our clients with the best possible products and solutions."

