Lottomart selects Fast Track for CRM solutions

Malta-based iGaming software provider Fast Track has signed a deal to provide its customer relationship management (CRM) solution to Gibraltar-based lottery betting operator Lottomart.

Fast Track will provide Lottomart with its real-time player engagement platform, allowing the operator to centralise all aspects of player communication and rewards.

“We are a technology-led company with ambitious plans for how we can really offer a different experience to our players,” said Lottomart CEO Ashley Lang. “Fast Track CRM will allow us to achieve everything we need, in an efficient way.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén added: “Lottomart are the type of operator that are a dream for us to work with: innovative and technology-led.

“The first thing you notice about their app is how much work has clearly gone into the user experience and we are looking forward to supporting them in building really interesting engagements on this strong foundation.”