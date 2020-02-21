Caesars Entertainment signs sleeve sponsorship with MLS side DC United

New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has agreed a new sleeve sponsorship deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise DC United.

The partnership will see the operator’s Caesars Sports logo displayed on the sleeve of DC United shirts for both home and away matches, marking the first time a casino brand has featured on the sleeve of an MLS team.

With the 2020 MLS regular season kicking off at the end of this month, Caesars will also gain a presence at DC United’s home stadium, Audi Field, through LED signage, suite use, and game day promotional events.

“Caesars Entertainment has been a world-wide leader in entertainment for many years, but now, including this new landmark partnership with DC United, we have quickly become a leader in the world of sports,” said Caesars Entertainment chief marketing officer Chris Holdren. “We are excited to share our sports, hospitality and entertainment expertise with D.C. United fans and Audi Field guests.”

Caesars and DC United are also in talks to make Audi Fields a year-round entertainment hub with multiple bar and restaurant concepts being discussed, including Caesars hosting events in the stadium itself.

“We are extremely excited to announce this partnership with Caesars Entertainment, who are truly best-in-class in their field,” said DC United co-chairman Jason Levien. “Partnering with Caesars provides us with a great opportunity to realize the dream of Audi Field being a year-round hub of entertainment and activity and is another strong indication that global brands continue to see value in partnering with our organization.

“We are truly thankful that Caesars has decided to partner with DC United on this landmark deal in Washington, DC.”

