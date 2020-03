Authorities across the globe are postponing or cancelling major sporting events in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19, with Italy particularly hard hit.

The Italian government said Monday that it is extending emergency measures nationwide to restrict travel and prevent public gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, leading to the indefinite suspension of all sport.

London-listed Playtech, which owns and operates the Snaitech brand in Italy, said that all its venues will remain closed until April [...]