Relax Gaming partners Wildz Casino for new free spin promotion

Malta-based casino games provider Relax Gaming has partnered with Rootz’ Wildz Casino brand to launch a new multi-million Euro free spin promotion through its Temple Tumble slot game.

The promotion will begin on 1 March and run for six weeks, and feature as part of the operator’s Spinback rewards programme.

The Spinback feature is exclusive to Wildz and automatically credits players with one free spin for every five consecutive spins that don’t produce a win.

Temple Tumble, the first in a series of three Tumble games from Relax Gaming, offers 46,656 ways to win through the Megaways mechanic under license from Big Time Gaming, and is one of the supplier’s most consistent performers since launching last January.

“Temple Tumble is more than a year old but continues to perform and pull in players due to its stickiness and extensive popularity, making it the perfect game for Wildz’s innovative Spinback rewards programme,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“This collaboration with Wildz will further boost the game’s appeal with new players to the benefit of both parties and underlines our focus in recent months on developing our promotional offering with operator partners.”

Rootz chief executive Lasse Rantala added: “Temple Tumble has been one of our most-played slots since launching last year so including the game in the Spinback promotion was an obvious move. We have no doubt that the game will become an even bigger hit with both existing and new customers.

“The loyalty programme has achieved significant results in bringing additional layers of excitement to the games we know our players love and we look forward to seeing engagement further increase following the Temple Tumble promotion.”