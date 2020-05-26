Red Tiger goes live with Microgame in Italy

NetEnt-owned games developer Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with Italian platform provider Microgame.

Red Tiger titles including Dragon's Fire MegaWays, Phoenix Fire Power Reels and Pirates’ Plenty: Battle for Gold are now available to Italian players via Microgame’s 130 platform partners.

“Microgame already has a well-established heritage in the Italian market and we’re delighted to be working together,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “We’re always looking to expand our reach in Europe by introducing new players to our premium-quality game collection and it’s exciting to be up and running with the brand.”

Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo commented: “Red Tiger’s portfolio features a mix of engaging game themes and unique mechanics, and we’re sure they’ll be a popular addition to our online offering.

“Red Tiger is greatly respected in the industry and we look forward to developing a long and successful business relationship with the company.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading up 1.13 per cent at SEK40.30 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.