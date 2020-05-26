This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

Red Tiger goes live with Microgame in Italy

26th May 2020 8:12 am GMT
Red Tiger
Red Tiger

NetEnt-owned games developer Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with Italian platform provider Microgame.

Red Tiger titles including Dragon's Fire MegaWays, Phoenix Fire Power Reels and Pirates’ Plenty: Battle for Gold are now available to Italian players via Microgame’s 130 platform partners.

“Microgame already has a well-established heritage in the Italian market and we’re delighted to be working together,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “We’re always looking to expand our reach in Europe by introducing new players to our premium-quality game collection and it’s exciting to be up and running with the brand.”

Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo commented: “Red Tiger’s portfolio features a mix of engaging game themes and unique mechanics, and we’re sure they’ll be a popular addition to our online offering.

“Red Tiger is greatly respected in the industry and we look forward to developing a long and successful business relationship with the company.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading up 1.13 per cent at SEK40.30 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Games Italy Microgame Red Tiger
Related Articles

Red Tiger rolls out portfolio with GoWild’s online casino brands

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, ReelNRG, Kiron Interactive and more

Evolution Gaming expands casino portfolio with new First Person games

Red Tiger expands Switzerland presence with Partouche deal

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Red Tiger, Authentic Gaming and more

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

Red Tiger goes live on Pronet Gaming platform

Switzerland authorises further two Online casinos

Red Tiger launches slots with Stride Gaming brands

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

NetEnt delivers strong Q1 growth as revenue hits SEK518m

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Red Tiger, Blueprint Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

COVID-19 crisis hits gaming investors hard

Red Tiger launches slot portfolio with Lottomart

Oryx Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt