Pragmatic Play rolls out live casino portfolio with Royal Panda

iGaming supplier Pragmatic Play has rolled out its live casino solution for LeoVegas-owned Royal Panda.

The deal sees Royal Panda players gain access to the supplier’s full live casino portfolio, including Speed Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat.

“We are thrilled to have signed a commercial agreement with Royal Panda and we can’t wait to see how our products will perform with the operator,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “We have invested considerably into our Live Casino offering, so it is fulfilling to see positive feedback and be signing deals to grow in this vertical.”

Royal Panda managing director Melvin Ritsema said: “Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino products have a great reputation and we are eager to be able to offer them to our customers.

“With a wide range of casino staples and innovative new content, we look forward to growing with them in this vertical.”