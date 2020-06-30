Fast Track appoints Dan Morrison as commercial director

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has appointed Dan Morrison as its new commercial director.

The company currently provides its player engagement platform to over 30 brands since its launch last year, and Morrison has been tasked with delivering Fast Track’s ambitious future growth plans.

After founding UK-based ConversionBet, an acquisition and conversion platform developed for iGaming operators, Morrison served as managing director for iConvert, and has also held senior commercial roles at SaleCycle and Authentic Gaming.

“I am pleased to welcome Dan to the team,” said Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzen. “It was an obvious move for us given his previous success in launching two iGaming player acquisition companies.

“He will play an instrumental role in defining our commercial strategy as we move away from our start-up roots and continue to expand our client base.”.

Morrison said of his new role: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as commercial director at a very exciting time for Fast Track and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to make a greater impact on the business and the wider gaming industry.

“I'm enjoying being part of a progressive and dynamic company with ambitious and extremely talented employees, who are all keen to continue delivering the most powerful player engagement platform to our existing partners as well as developing relationships with new ones.”