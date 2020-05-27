This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Golden Race rolls out portfolio in Latin America with UniversalSoft

27th May 2020 7:01 am GMT
Malta-based gaming supplier Golden Race has rolled out its range of games and virtual sports products with Latin American-facing operator UniversalSoft.

Golden Race’s portfolio of virtual titles is now available across UniversalSoft’s 500 betting shops and online platforms in Perú, Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela.

“It is always good to strengthen our presence in Latin America,” said Golden Race CEO and founder Martin Wachter. “It is a very special market for us and we dedicate all of our efforts to give Latin American gambles the best quality in our virtual games and sports. Thanks to Universal Soft’s net of casinos, betting shops and online platforms we will be able to bring our product to more people.”

Universal Soft CEO and founder Henry Daniel Tapia commented: “We are very happy to include Golden Race’s all-in-one solution in our betting shops and online platforms. They are market leaders and we want our customers in Latin America to have the best and most complete gambling offer. We are sure that our client will love this new addition to our gaming portfolio.”

