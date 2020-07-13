This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Enlabs begins search for new CFO to replace Adam Jonsson

13th July 2020 6:42 am GMT

Stockholm-listed operator Enlabs has confirmed that its chief financial officer Adam Jonsson will be leaving the company later this year.

Jonsson will be leaving Enlabs after more than two years with the operator, having joined as group controller and taken over the CFO role in December 2019.

Jonsson will remain with Enlabs until October, with a process to find a successor having been initiated by the operator.

“Adam has always been a great colleague and played a strong role in Enlabs team success, he has contributed a lot to our development,” said Enlabs CEO George Ustinov. “I will miss our close co-operation and wish Adam all the best in his future career.”

Shares in Enlabs AB (STO:NLAB) were trading down 3.41 per cent at SEK19.24 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.

