Canadian provincial lottery operator Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) has appointed Chris Keevill as its new president and CEO.

Keevill will take up his position on 1 May, replacing incumbent CEO Brent Scrimshaw who announced his retirement last September after more than 13 years’ service.

Keevill brings with him more than 20 years’ experience in digital transformation, innovation, marketing and media, having served as CEO of creative digital agency Colour for the last 17 years.

“It is an honour to be selected [...]