Churchill Downs Incorporated names new board member

New York-listed gaming and racetrack operator Churchill Downs Incorporated has appointed Paul Varga to its board of directors.

Varga brings extensive experience in international business and corporate finance to the role, having most recently served as chairman and CEO of global spirits and wine company Brown-Forman Corporation until his retirement at the end of 2018.

“I am thrilled to have Paul Varga join the board of directors of Churchill Downs Incorporated,” said Churchill Downs chief executive Bill Carstanjen. “His record of achievement as a public company CEO and board member as well as his deep understanding of the prominence and potential of the Kentucky Derby makes him an exceptional addition to our board. We feel very fortunate that Paul will join us.”

Varga also currently serves on the board of directors for US retail giant Macy’s Inc.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of a company with such a distinguished legacy and dynamic future,” said Varga following his appointment. “I truly look forward to this opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the ongoing success of CDI.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) fell 9.52 per cent to close at $125.64 per share in New York Friday.