Gaming Intelligence
Singular appoints new head of legal and compliance

10th March 2020 10:38 am GMT

Malta-based iGaming platform provider Singular has appointed Claudio Overend as its new head of legal and compliance.

Overend joins Singular from EveryMatrix, where he has held the position of senior legal counsel for the past four years.

Prior to EveryMatrix, Overend was an associate lawyer at Maltese law firm Aequitas Legal for three years, and also spent a year at sports betting technology provider Kambi.

In his new role based in Malta, Overend will work closely with the management team to provide advice and direction on all aspects of relevant laws and regulations affecting the business.

“We are more than pleased to have Claudio join our team and bring a fresh perspective on the table,” said Singular founding partner Darko Gacov. “His previous experience in regulatory and compliance is of great value for us in times of rapid growth.”

Commenting on his new appointment Overend said: “I am excited to join a company led by Millenials who are dynamic and forward-looking. These are times of opportunity for the iGaming industry with the increased number of newly regulated markets including the US sports betting market.

“With its progressive leadership, I am confident Singular has solid ground to leverage these opportunities for geographic expansion. I am looking forward to being one of the enablers of this process.”

Related Tags
Compliance EveryMatrix Malta Singular
