Intralot promotes Christos Dimitriadis to group CEO role

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has named Christos Dimitriadis as its new chief executive with immediate effect.

Dimitriadis has been with Intralot for more than 12 years and succeeds Intralot founder Sokratis Kokkalis, who will continue as executive chairman of the company.

Kokkalis assumed the chief executive’s duties last March following the departure of Antonios Kerastaris, shortly after Intralot confirmed the loss of its bid to continue operating Turkey’s sports betting concession

“Following a transition period of reorganization during the last year, the company will evolve with emphasis in the digital technology, with Mr. Dimitriadis as its new group CEO,” said Kokkalis.

“Mr. Dimitriadis has a long experience with our company for the past 12 years and possesses in depth knowledge of the technologies in our industry. I wish him every success in his new role.”

Since joining Intralot in October 2007, Dimitriadis has helped to shape the group’s technology strategy and managed the delivery of the company’s services to 47 jurisdictions worldwide. Most recently he served as group chief services and delivery officer.

Dimitriadis has also been elected as an executive member of the board, replacing Dimitrios Klonis.

“I would like to thank the founder of Intralot and chairman of the board Mr. Kokkalis for the opportunity that he offers me to contribute from the position of the group CEO,” said Dimitriadis. “This is an honor and great responsibility. Intralot is a company with a great history and a promising future.

“Intralot is a company with unique DNA that has succeeded to penetrate markets that seemed impossible to establish presence in, a company that leapfrogged from being a spinoff to achieving and retaining a position at the top three of its industry. In my new role I am looking forward to working for the company’s dynamic progress.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading up 5.36 per cent at €0.145 per share in Athens earlier Tuesday, having hit a new 52-week low of €0.138 in trading yesterday.