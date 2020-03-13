This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings opens new European office in Dublin

13th March 2020 9:34 am GMT

Sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has opened a new office in Dublin as part of its continued European expansion.

The office in St Stephens Green will house up to 50 DraftKings software engineering and software development staff.

“It’s a great honour to build our team and brand in Dublin – a prime destination for technology and sports gaming – and we could not be more excited to tap Irish talent,” said DraftKings chief technology officer Travis Dunn. “Staffing a European office in close collaboration with our Boston headquarters will allow us to serve our customers.”

NetEnt

DraftKings has been in operation in Ireland since 2017, offering showdown and classic fantasy sports contests online to its players.

DraftKings has recently opened new offices in Las Vegas and San Francisco, expanded its Boston headquarters, while also maintaining offices in New York City and New Jersey.

