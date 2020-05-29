Kalamba Games expands product team

Malta-based casino supplier Kalamba Games has appointed Piotr Simon as product owner, as the supplier prepares to expand its product offering and launch its own Remote Gaming Server (RGS).

Simon joins Kalamba from rival Yggdrasil, where he served as product owner for two years, prior to which he spent five years at Polish game development studio Game Desire (previously Ganymede).

He is tasked with leading Kalamba's product development as the company prepares to roll-out its own RGS platform and promotional tools later this year.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Kalamba and to be working on such a key project,” said Simon. “I look forward to contributing to Kalamba’s growth as it enters a new phase of its product offering and continues to innovate and lead on creating great content for the industry.”

Kalamba Games chief operating officer Alex Cohen said: “As we move into another year of unprecedented growth, we are naturally looking to further strengthen the team with top talent and we’re really pleased to have Piotr on board to help build even more great products.

“Piotr has deep experience of developing great promotional tools and this will be invaluable to Kalamba as we enter a new stage of growth over the coming months.”