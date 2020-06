Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Mike Noel of the state police as the new chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Noel has served with the force for over 30 years, most recently as assistant superintendent and chief of staff, prior to which he spent 17 years as the command inspector of the Gaming Enforcement Division. He also served on the Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force in 2016 and 2017.

Noel [...]