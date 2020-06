Former Paddy Power chief executive Andrew McCue has been elected as a new member of the board of directors of online betting and gaming operator Betsson.

McCue previously served as chief executive and chief operating officer at Paddy Power Betfair before leaving to join London-listed The Restaurant Group as chief executive in 2016.

He will serve on the board of Betsson alongside Patrick Svensk, Fredrik Carlsson, Eva Leach, Johan Lundberg and Jan Nord, who were all re-elected [...]