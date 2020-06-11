This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Philippe Augier named PMU chairman

11th June 2020 8:20 am GMT

French betting and gaming operator PMU has appointed Philippe Augier as its new chairman.

Augier has served on the board of directors of PMU since last year and takes over as chairman from Bertrand Méheut, who announced his resignation last month.

Augier will work closely with managing director Cyril Linette in what PMU described as a key moment in the company’s history, as it prepares to recover from the unprecedented health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

“I am very pleased with the confidence that the General Assembly of the PMU, racecourse societies and the public authorities have in me,” said Augier. “The teams in place and the PMU staff are of high quality and I look forward to working with them at a pivotal moment for PMU. I am aware of the importance of the task and, all together, we have the will, the energy and the skills necessary to carry it out.”

Since 2001, Augier has served as mayor of Deauville, a seaside resort on the Côte Fleurie of France’s Normandy region, and has served as president of the Cœur Côte Fleurie community of municipalities since 2008. Prior to that he was chairman and CEO of the French Thoroughbred Sales Agency and the French Trotting Agency.

Related Tags
COVID-19 France Horse Racing PMU
Related Articles

PMU handed €900,000 penalty after failing to separate online and offline liquidity

PMU sees turnover decline to €2.3bn in third quarter

PMU reshuffles leadership team

PMU sees French horse race betting return to growth in Q2

Sportium launches horse race betting in Andalusia

Sweden’s iGaming association files complaint against ATG

BetConstruct rolls out new horse race betting offering with PMU

France’s PMU appoints new CFO

At The Races signs exclusive French racing rights for UK & Ireland

Sportium brings French racing to Spain with PMU deal

PMU appoints Antoine Levan as new marketing director

GVC launches new European cross-border poker network

PMU partners Sportnco to launch daily fantasy sports

PMU sees turnover decline due to bad weather in Q1

PMU appoints new chairman and CEO in management restructuring

Pragmatic Play
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming