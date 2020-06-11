Philippe Augier named PMU chairman

French betting and gaming operator PMU has appointed Philippe Augier as its new chairman.

Augier has served on the board of directors of PMU since last year and takes over as chairman from Bertrand Méheut, who announced his resignation last month.

Augier will work closely with managing director Cyril Linette in what PMU described as a key moment in the company’s history, as it prepares to recover from the unprecedented health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

“I am very pleased with the confidence that the General Assembly of the PMU, racecourse societies and the public authorities have in me,” said Augier. “The teams in place and the PMU staff are of high quality and I look forward to working with them at a pivotal moment for PMU. I am aware of the importance of the task and, all together, we have the will, the energy and the skills necessary to carry it out.”

Since 2001, Augier has served as mayor of Deauville, a seaside resort on the Côte Fleurie of France’s Normandy region, and has served as president of the Cœur Côte Fleurie community of municipalities since 2008. Prior to that he was chairman and CEO of the French Thoroughbred Sales Agency and the French Trotting Agency.