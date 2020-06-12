United Remote names Serafino Vaccino as head of legal

Malta-based casino games aggregator United Remote has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Serafino Vaccino as head of legal and data protection officer (DPO).

Vaccino has a wealth of iGaming experience and joins United Remote from investment firm IBID Group, owner of gaming businesses such as Pragmatic Play, prior to which he served as legal and compliance manager at Yggdrasil.

“Serafino joins us at a time when the company is transitioning from its reorganisation phase and is now focused on sustainable success,” said United Remote CEO Jeremy Fall. “Serafino brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to all of our business operations that we will benefit from as we grow and deliver our strategy, he is a welcome addition to a refreshed senior management team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Vaccino said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the United Remote team at a critical juncture in the company’s resurgence where ambitious plans, solid track-record, extensive footprint and industry standing are key attractions.

“I look forward to helping deliver around key milestones and seeing the business flourish in such a regulated and competitive environment.”