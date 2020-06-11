This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

FSB appoints Russell Colvin as head of retail sales

11th June 2020 8:03 pm GMT

London-based iGaming platform provider FSB has strengthened its business development team with the appointment of Russell Colvin as head of retail sales.

Colvin brings more than 20 years of sports betting industry experience to the role from both the operator and supplier side, having worked for the likes of Coral, Global Draw and Scientific Games in business development positions.

He joins FSB from Playtech’s BGT Sports, where he held the role of commercial director for nearly four years, and will assume responsibility for driving sales of FSB’s retail products, including its self-service betting terminal and EPoS systems.

“I am thrilled to welcome Russell to the team and for us to leverage his knowledge and experience as we continue to drive our retail product forwards,” said FSB chief executive Dave McDowell. “Our retail products are market leading and Russell will play a key role in ensuring operators are aware of what we have to offer and the value we can deliver.”

Commenting on his new role, Colvin said: “I am really excited to have joined FSB and look forward to working with such a talented team.

“FSB’s retail products and services are game-changing, and I am looking forward to introducing them to operators in markets around the world.”

Related Tags
FSB Playtech BGT Sports Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Articles

UK Gambling Commissions warns licensees over third-party arrangements

FSB appoints industry veteran Susan Ball to board

Record year for Interwetten as total stakes surpass €2bn

FSB brings in Rob Wheeler as business development director

FSB appoints Andrew Bowen as chief financial officer

FSB powers upgraded Goldchip sportsbook and casino

UK Gambling Commission instigates review of Blackbet license

Interwetten signs betting partnership with Germany’s VfL Wolfsburg

FSB secures £23m investment to pursue growth opportunities

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, SG Digital, Greentube and more

FSB powers new platform for independent bookmaker Mark Jarvis

FSB expands platform with Nektan content distribution deal

FSB powers upgraded sportsbook for JenningsBet

Lottoland agrees B2B deal with Hero Gaming

FSB expands platform with Lottoland jackpot portfolio integration

Pragmatic Play
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming