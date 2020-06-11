FSB appoints Russell Colvin as head of retail sales

London-based iGaming platform provider FSB has strengthened its business development team with the appointment of Russell Colvin as head of retail sales.

Colvin brings more than 20 years of sports betting industry experience to the role from both the operator and supplier side, having worked for the likes of Coral, Global Draw and Scientific Games in business development positions.

He joins FSB from Playtech’s BGT Sports, where he held the role of commercial director for nearly four years, and will assume responsibility for driving sales of FSB’s retail products, including its self-service betting terminal and EPoS systems.

“I am thrilled to welcome Russell to the team and for us to leverage his knowledge and experience as we continue to drive our retail product forwards,” said FSB chief executive Dave McDowell. “Our retail products are market leading and Russell will play a key role in ensuring operators are aware of what we have to offer and the value we can deliver.”

Commenting on his new role, Colvin said: “I am really excited to have joined FSB and look forward to working with such a talented team.

“FSB’s retail products and services are game-changing, and I am looking forward to introducing them to operators in markets around the world.”