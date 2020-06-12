Intralot names Byron Boothe as new US chief

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has appointed Byron Boothe as chief executive of its US division.

Boothe has spent the past year as interim CEO of Intralot Inc, having joined the company in March 2007 as vice president of government relations, and will continue to serve as a member of Intralot Inc’s board of directors.

“I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together in just the last year,” said Intralot Inc chairman Tom Miller. “We have made meaningful progress toward our top company priorities and just in the last couple of months we have launched our sports betting solution in Montana and Washington, DC.

“The board and I are confident that Byron is the right person to build on this momentum. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with lotteries and regulators, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to our shareholders.”

Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis added: “Byron has been instrumental in supporting Intralot Inc and our US operations for more than thirteen years. I would like to congratulate him for joining our executive leadership team and I am looking forward to working with him in executing our growth strategy in the United States.”

Commenting on his new role, Boothe said: “I would like to thank Intralot and the board of directors for the opportunity. We have an exceptionally talented team at Intralot Inc that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our product in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities. It is an honor to be selected to lead this outstanding team.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading up 1.29 per cent at €0.1258 per share in Athens Friday morning.