Gaming Intelligence
EveryMatrix appoints new CEO of CasinoEngine platform

25th June 2020 9:32 am GMT

Malta-based iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has appointed former Jetbull CEO Stian Enger Pettersen as chief executive of its CasinoEngine casino platform.

Pettersen joined EveryMatrix in 2015 as product owner and helped to drive the development of the supplier’s CasinoEngine and BonusEngine solutions. He replaces Stian Hornsletten as CEO of the casino division, with Hornsletten taking over as EveryMatrix chief commercial officer last November,

“The last couple of years have been fantastic, with many achievements and growth,” said EveryMatrix Group CEO Ebbe Groes. “CasinoEngine is our best product, and without any doubt, the number one iGaming integration platform. I couldn’t think of anyone more capable and experienced than Stian to take over the business and continue to scale it up.

"Stian has been with us for many years and knows the casino vertical inside-out. He did an incredible job with BonusEngine, which is now one of our biggest differentiators on the market. He's hands-on, with both business and technical understanding, which is very rare, and has a clear vision which resonates very well with our team.”

Commenting on his appointment Pettersen said: “It is a pleasure to be involved in a very successful product which re-shaped the way our clients compete in the casino space. I’m excited to continue the good work we’ve done in the past years and help casinos be more competitive, profitable, and exceed all their goals.”

EveryMatrix sold the Jetbull B2C brand to AMGO iGaming last July for €2m.

