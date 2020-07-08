This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Virtual Live Racing appoints industry veteran to expand US presence

8th July 2020 7:46 am GMT

Isle of Man-based developer Virtual Software has brought in Joey Michaels as vice president of business development as it looks to expand its B2B virtual sports product in the United States.

Michaels has 35 years’ experience in senior management roles within the horse racing industry, including stints at eBet Technologies, Sportech, The Racing Channel and Account Wagering among others.

His new role will see him expand the US-facing Virtual Live Racing (VLR) business through relationships with track owners and online Advance Deposit Wagering (ADW) operators.

“I’m delighted to join the management team and drive our distribution and growth plans throughout the US,” said Michaels. “We already have a number of track partners that are live including Derby Lane and Tampa Bay Downs in Florida. Five other tracks are signed and are soon to be launched, including Hawthorne in Chicago, and Parx in Philadelphia – but I will be looking to secure more partnerships before the end of the year.

“We are offering racetracks the opportunity to extend their brand beyond the real-world racing calendar, reach millions of new players, and create new revenue lines and sponsorship opportunities via digital branding in virtual races.”

VLR chairman Vincent Caldwell commented: “We are delighted to have recruited Joey whose knowledge, experience, and reputation in the industry will play a major role in driving the business forward in the US.”

