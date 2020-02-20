Scientific Games to launch first historical horse racing games

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has developed its first historical horse racing gaming machines, which are set for launch in the US state of Kentucky.

Approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, the machines have been developed in partnership with racetrack operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) and gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology.

Scientific Games will initially deliver the new historical horse racing games (HHR) to two CDI gaming properties in Kentucky, utilizing Ainsworth’s proprietary HHR system which uses race data under an exclusive license with CDI.

Derby City Gaming in Louisville will become the first to roll out the games later this month, with Oak Grove Racing and Gaming in Oak Grove launching the machines when it opens its gaming facilities later in 2020.

“Scientific Games makes some of the best-performing games in the industry and we are delighted to add them to our Derby City and Oak Grove properties,” said CDI vice president gaming operations Austin Miller. “The sheer depth of their content library, along with their diverse and innovative hardware portfolio, enables us to considerably expand our game offering, giving our players the very best gaming action in the market.

“Our guests will recognize the Scientific Games themes and they will love the way the games play.”

Historical racing machines allow players to wager on previously-run horse races and to manually handicap the races using handicapping information provided in the games, if the players so choose. After a wager is placed, an animated replay of the race finish is shown, and the results of the player’s wager is depicted as part of any entertaining game theme with cascading symbols and spinning reels.

“We have enjoyed a great partnership with the CDI team, and are excited to bring in Scientific Games to this unique partnership,” said Ainsworth Game Technology chief operating officer Ryan Comstock. “The addition of SG games and platforms on our proprietary HHR system will create an even more robust gaming mix for both these properties.”

Scientific Games will also supply some of its most popular titles on its TwinStar cabinet platforms, including games such as 88 Fortunes, Tree of Wealth, Quick Hit, Lock It Link and Ultimate Fire Link.

“The team at Scientific Games is extremely excited to partner with CDI and Ainsworth in this new venture,” said Scientific Games executive vice president and chief revenue officer Robert Parente. “Both companies have been pioneers in opening up this burgeoning new segment of the gaming market and we are honored they have chosen to work with us in offering the very best in player experiences.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 18 per cent at $24.10 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed at $164.37, having hit a new 52-week high of $167.53 during trading. Shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX:AGI) closed up 1.52 per cent at AUD$0.67 per share in Sydney earlier today.