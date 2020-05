New Zealand’s Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA) has confirmed that it will lay off around 230 roles in response to the impact of COVID-19.

The decision follows consultation with staff on a range of proposed changes aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for the business to meet the needs of New Zealand racing and sport.

The lay-offs, which equate to 30 percent of all roles, are expected to deliver savings of more than NZ$11m per year, in [...]