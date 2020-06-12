Sky Racing World brings Australian greyhound racing to US

Tabcorp-owned horse racing content distributor Sky Racing World will simulcast greyhound racing from Australia to the United States from next week.

Sky Racing will provide simulcast wagering on greyhound meetings across Australia to its North American advance depositing wagering partners from Monday (15 June).

Sky Racing already provides Australian thoroughbred racing and harness racing to Flutter Entertainment’s TVG, Churchill Downs' TwinSpires and BetAmerica, as well as WatchandWager, Xpressbet, NYRABets and AmWager.

“The United States has a storied tradition of greyhound racing and we feel privileged to offer USA participants a way to connect with the sport and its International participants,” said Sky Racing World president and CEO David Haslett.

“We hope to provide USA fans with an outlet to continue to enjoy and cheer for the sport they love into the future.”