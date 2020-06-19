Spreadex and XB Net agree new two-year North American racing deal

UK-based spread betting firm Spreadex has signed a new two year contract with XB Net for the supply of US horse and greyhound racing data.

The new two-year contract extends the existing relationship between the two companies, which sees XB Net provide the UK operator with pictures, betting data and odds from over 50 North American tracks and 25,000 races a year, including this weekend’s Belmont Stakes, the Preakness Stakes, the Pegasus World Cup and the Breeders’ Cup, alongside a suite of storied dog tracks in Florida.

“It’s a real validation of our team’s hard work that a name as respected as Spreadex has renewed our full package of pictures, data and content rights,” said XB Net senior vice president of international Simon Fraser. “North American racing has been one of very few top-class sports which has been able to maintain a robust timetable and a high bar for top-notch, rapid-cycle content that can be used to fill the void across any slot or time zone.

“Although high-class horse racing has happily returned to the UK, those viewers and bettors who were drawn to North American racing during the lockdown have largely been retained which is very encouraging. This weekend’s Belmont Stakes in New York, whose undercard is also screened live on Sky Sports, can again prove the point by picking up the bit from the final day of Royal Ascot on Saturday evening. Maybe the Queen and Queens aren’t so far removed after all!”

Spreadex sports room manager Shaun Howells commented: “We’re thrilled to be renewing these distribution rights in our ongoing alliance with XB Net, whose one-stop shop for betting services has opened our customers’ eyes to the excitement and accessibility of stateside racing, creating extra revenue streams in the process. With many of our clients located in the UK, there are natural leisure-time synergies to be had with North American racing, We’re delighted to see that levels for engagement and retention have improved as a result.”