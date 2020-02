European social casino operator KamaGames has reported its fourth consecutive year of growth as total revenue increased by 18 per cent to US$90.4m in 2019.

KamaGames recorded year-on-year growth in every month of the year, culminating in a record performance in December as it benefited from increased development spend and higher investment in new and existing products.

“We are incredibly proud of our continued growth in 2019, predominantly because during this time, we successfully realised goals that [...]