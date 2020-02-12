This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Sportnco and Netbet renew sports betting partnership in France

12th February 2020 10:43 am GMT

French gaming operator NetBet.fr has extended its sports betting partnership with Sportnco, the B2B division of France Pari.

NetBet.fr will continue to operate on the Sportnco sportsbook platform through to 2025, having worked together since 2010 following the opening of France’s regulated online betting and gaming market.

“I’m delighted to confirm the renewal of our partnership with NetBet.fr, the first operator we launched our B2B network with in 2010,” said Sportnco founder and chief executive Hervé Schlosser.

“The continued development of the Sportnco and NetBet.fr brands is testament to the hard work we have accomplished over the past decade, with attention to detail and expertise in trading and risk management enabling us to generate strong margins for our sportsbook partners.”

NetBet.fr CEO Kenny Ibgui added: “Our partnership with Sportnco has helped NetBet.fr generate good market share and margins in one of the toughest regulated markets in Europe.

“This growth is a clear sign of the productive partnership that we have developed since 2010 and we are very happy to renew our partnership with Sportnco until 2025.”

