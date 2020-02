Sports betting supplier Kambi has launched its 7th retail sportsbook under its partnership with leading US casino operator Penn National Gaming.

The new on-property sportsbook at Ameristar Casino Hotel Vicksburg in Mississippi went live earlier this week, with four more Penn National Gaming properties in the state expected to launch sports betting before the end of Q1 2020.

“Working with the Mississippi Gaming Commission was a pleasure and we look forward to more launches in the coming weeks,” said Kambi.

Kambi's sportsbook is now [...]