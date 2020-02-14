Scientific Games extends William Hill partnership to 2024

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has signed a new four-year contract to continue providing its sportsbook and iGaming solutions to British bookmaker William Hill.

The contract extension will see Scientific Games continue providing its OpenSports solutions to William Hill in the UK and Europe through to 2024, having first partnered with the bookmaker in 2007.

The supplier said that the new deal will allow William Hill to operate with a greater degree of speed and flexibility, including the capability to deploy proprietary products across multiple jurisdictions in Europe.

“By choosing Scientific Games, William Hill is reaffirming their commitment and belief in our products, services and team and sending a message that we continue to be a source of competitive advantage for global industry leaders in all regulated markets,” said Scientific Games group chief executive, digital Jordan Levin. “We’re really building on one of our strongest relationships.

“The team at William Hill share an ambition to create next level player experiences and together, across sports and iGaming, we’re making that a reality.”

William Hill CEO Ulrik Bengtsson commented: “It’s a pivotal time for sports betting and iGaming providers. Scientific Games’ solutions provide us with the flexibility that is key to our growth strategy in the UK and Europe and we’re pleased to continue to use their products that will be provided on a flexible and modular basis to power our shared success in the years to come.”

Shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading down 1.85 per cent at 177.65 pence per share in London Friday morning, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 3.41 per cent at $29.21 per share in New York Thursday.