This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Optima

Scientific Games extends William Hill partnership to 2024

14th February 2020 10:48 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has signed a new four-year contract to continue providing its sportsbook and iGaming solutions to British bookmaker William Hill.

The contract extension will see Scientific Games continue providing its OpenSports solutions to William Hill in the UK and Europe through to 2024, having first partnered with the bookmaker in 2007.

The supplier said that the new deal will allow William Hill to operate with a greater degree of speed and flexibility, including the capability to deploy proprietary products across multiple jurisdictions in Europe.

“By choosing Scientific Games, William Hill is reaffirming their commitment and belief in our products, services and team and sending a message that we continue to be a source of competitive advantage for global industry leaders in all regulated markets,” said Scientific Games group chief executive, digital Jordan Levin. “We’re really building on one of our strongest relationships.

“The team at William Hill share an ambition to create next level player experiences and together, across sports and iGaming, we’re making that a reality.”

William Hill CEO Ulrik Bengtsson commented: “It’s a pivotal time for sports betting and iGaming providers. Scientific Games’ solutions provide us with the flexibility that is key to our growth strategy in the UK and Europe and we’re pleased to continue to use their products that will be provided on a flexible and modular basis to power our shared success in the years to come.”

Shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading down 1.85 per cent at 177.65 pence per share in London Friday morning, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 3.41 per cent at $29.21 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Casino OpenSports Scientific Games Sports Betting United Kingdom William Hill
Related Articles

BCLC hopes new gambling deposit limit will tempt players to legal offering

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Scientific Games expands into eSports with GameScorekeeper deal

Scientific Games rolls out new James Bond-branded lottery games

GI Games Round-up: Blueprint, DreamTech, Spearhead and more

Betfred selects Scientific Games to power Pennsylvania sportsbook

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020

Gaming Intelligence Sports Betting Supplier of the Year – SBTech

Gaming Intelligence Casino Supplier of the Year – Evolution Gaming

Gaming Intelligence Supplier Innovation Award – SG Vision

Gaming Intelligence Lottery Supplier of the Year – IWG

The Gaming Intelligence Awards

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Greentube, Evolution and more

Finnplay
Last kingdom
betb2b
SG Reimagine
NSOFT
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
SBTECH
Playtech
Optima