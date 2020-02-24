This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Quickspin
SBTECH
Optima

Sportradar signs sports data partnership with Action Network

24th February 2020 10:39 am GMT

Sports data provider Sportradar has signed a multi-year partnership to become the official sports data and content provider for US sports media company Action Network.

The agreement will see Chernin Group-owned Action Network leverage Sportradar’s sports data services for its Action Edge subscription product, as well as enhance its mobile content for customers to track their favorite scores and stats in real-time.

The deal will also allow the Action Network to deliver a variety of unique data insights around team and athlete performance to sports customers.

“Sportradar, like the Action Network, sits at the center of sports, media and betting,” said Sportradar managing director of US media Dave Abbott. “As such, we are always looking to align ourselves with like-minded brands that understand the shifting nature of the fan experience and how to create engaging, bespoke products for sports fans.

“We are excited to work with the Action Network to fully unlock the potential of its growing audience.”

Action Network chief product officer Matt Restivo added: “The traditional digital scoreboard must evolve to serve bettors. Sportradar’s seamless real-time data offering will allow us to do what we do best, which is serve our audience through our best in class app and memberships.

“Sportradar will help us efficiently scale the sports that we support, bringing more unique data and information to the consumer.”

Related Tags
Action Network Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data
Related Articles

Sportradar signs XFL official sports data partnership

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Sportradar partners MLB for new virtual baseball in-play game

Amelco signs US tribal casino deal with Atlantis Gaming Corporation

Sportradar and Intralot agree sports betting data deal for US lotteries

Asian Football renews integrity partnership with Sportradar

Sportradar extends Tennis Australia partnership

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

188BET unveiled as Asian sponsor of Formula 1

Sporting Solutions wins Norsk Tipping data and risk management deal

Sportradar agrees Korean football media rights deal

Inspired Entertainment agrees global distribution deal with Novomatic

Tennis authorities to remove live scoring data for lowest ranked events

Sportradar signs integrity deal with Portuguese operator association

Finnplay
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
SG Reimagine
Greentube
Playtech
SBTECH
Optima