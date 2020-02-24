Sportradar signs sports data partnership with Action Network

Sports data provider Sportradar has signed a multi-year partnership to become the official sports data and content provider for US sports media company Action Network.

The agreement will see Chernin Group-owned Action Network leverage Sportradar’s sports data services for its Action Edge subscription product, as well as enhance its mobile content for customers to track their favorite scores and stats in real-time.

The deal will also allow the Action Network to deliver a variety of unique data insights around team and athlete performance to sports customers.

“Sportradar, like the Action Network, sits at the center of sports, media and betting,” said Sportradar managing director of US media Dave Abbott. “As such, we are always looking to align ourselves with like-minded brands that understand the shifting nature of the fan experience and how to create engaging, bespoke products for sports fans.

“We are excited to work with the Action Network to fully unlock the potential of its growing audience.”

Action Network chief product officer Matt Restivo added: “The traditional digital scoreboard must evolve to serve bettors. Sportradar’s seamless real-time data offering will allow us to do what we do best, which is serve our audience through our best in class app and memberships.

“Sportradar will help us efficiently scale the sports that we support, bringing more unique data and information to the consumer.”