FanDuel partners IMG Arena for NHL live streams

3rd March 2020 10:23 am GMT

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has partnered sports data provider IMG Arena to offer live streaming of National Hockey League (NHL) games in the United States.

The FanDuel Sportsbook will offer live streaming of NHL games each day directly within its app as part of a new agreement with IMG Arena, which secured the rights for select out-of-market NHL games last month.

The operator will feature up to two live streams each day through the NHL regular season, in states where legal FanDuel’s mobile app is available, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and West Virginia.

“As we continue to innovate and expand nationwide, the ability to further enhance the live game and live betting experience is increasingly important to our customers,” said FanDuel Group general manager and senior vice president Niall Connell.

“Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop for all sports and betting content, and live streaming professional sports like hockey is one of the many ways we are reaching that goal.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading up 2.48 per cent at 8,712.92 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

