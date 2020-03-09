MGM Resorts expands BetMGM sports betting offering in Las Vegas

New York-listed casino operator MGM Resorts is rolling out a suite of new sports betting products at its Las Vegas properties.

Through its Roar Digital joint venture with GVC Holdings, the operator’s sports betting portfolio will be expanded to include a BetMGM mobile app, more than 100 gaming kiosks, and rebranded retail sportsbooks at a number of venues.

The new BetMGM mobile app is a rebrand of the PlayMGM app first introduced in 2017, offering an expanded range of pre-match and in-play bets on professional and collegiate football, MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL games, among other sporting events.

Customers will need to visit a dedicated BetMGM window at any MGM Resorts’ sportsbook in Las Vegas to activate their account, place a cash deposit and make a first bet. After completing the enrollment process, players can place wagers through the app from anywhere in Nevada.

“MGM Resorts has emerged as a leader in sports betting, striking significant partnerships with professional sports leagues, expanding our market reach and harnessing best-in-class mobile technology from Roar Digital, powered by GVC,” said MGM Resorts president of interactive gaming Scott Butera.

“Beyond sports, we continue to offer new and exciting amenities at our properties as we’ve found our sport bettors appreciate world-class hotels, restaurants and entertainment; BetMGM allows us to incorporate them into the ecosystem of everything MGM has to offer.”

In the coming weeks, rebranded BetMGM sportsbooks will debut at Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur, along with more than 100 gaming kiosks across the sportsbooks.

“We’re proud to formally introduce the new BetMGM app in Nevada today,” said Roar Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt. “MGM Resorts’ iconic properties across Las Vegas and GVC’s technology combine to deliver a streamlined sports betting experience that’s easy to use and exciting to play, giving BetMGM a leading edge in the industry.”

BetMGM is now live in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia and Indiana, and is expected to go live later this week in Michigan through a partnership with MGM Grand Detroit.

MGM Resorts has also announced partnerships with Buffalo Wild Wings and Yahoo Sports to further the reach of the BetMGM brand across the country.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed down 1.02 per cent at $20.24 per share in New York Friday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading down 4.24 per cent at 730.80 pence in London earlier Monday.