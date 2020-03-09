This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
SBTECH
Quickspin
NetEnt

MGM Resorts expands BetMGM sports betting offering in Las Vegas

9th March 2020 11:01 am GMT

New York-listed casino operator MGM Resorts is rolling out a suite of new sports betting products at its Las Vegas properties.

Through its Roar Digital joint venture with GVC Holdings, the operator’s sports betting portfolio will be expanded to include a BetMGM mobile app, more than 100 gaming kiosks, and rebranded retail sportsbooks at a number of venues.

The new BetMGM mobile app is a rebrand of the PlayMGM app first introduced in 2017, offering an expanded range of pre-match and in-play bets on professional and collegiate football, MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL games, among other sporting events.

Customers will need to visit a dedicated BetMGM window at any MGM Resorts’ sportsbook in Las Vegas to activate their account, place a cash deposit and make a first bet. After completing the enrollment process, players can place wagers through the app from anywhere in Nevada.

“MGM Resorts has emerged as a leader in sports betting, striking significant partnerships with professional sports leagues, expanding our market reach and harnessing best-in-class mobile technology from Roar Digital, powered by GVC,” said MGM Resorts president of interactive gaming Scott Butera.

“Beyond sports, we continue to offer new and exciting amenities at our properties as we’ve found our sport bettors appreciate world-class hotels, restaurants and entertainment; BetMGM allows us to incorporate them into the ecosystem of everything MGM has to offer.”

In the coming weeks, rebranded BetMGM sportsbooks will debut at Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur, along with more than 100 gaming kiosks across the sportsbooks.

“We’re proud to formally introduce the new BetMGM app in Nevada today,” said Roar Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt. “MGM Resorts’ iconic properties across Las Vegas and GVC’s technology combine to deliver a streamlined sports betting experience that’s easy to use and exciting to play, giving BetMGM a leading edge in the industry.”

BetMGM is now live in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia and Indiana, and is expected to go live later this week in Michigan through a partnership with MGM Grand Detroit.

MGM Resorts has also announced partnerships with Buffalo Wild Wings and Yahoo Sports to further the reach of the BetMGM brand across the country.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed down 1.02 per cent at $20.24 per share in New York Friday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading down 4.24 per cent at 730.80 pence in London earlier Monday.

Related Tags
BetMGM GVC Holdings Las Vegas MGM Resorts Nevada Roar Digital Sports Betting
Related Articles

BetMGM approved for mobile sports betting launch in Indiana

MGM Resorts begins search for new CEO as Murren steps down

Roar Digital launches BetMGM mobile sports betting app in West Virginia

MGM Resorts named official partner of Las Vegas Raiders

Online and European retail buoy GVC Holdings in Q4

National Lacrosse League signs up BetMGM as first gaming partner

MGM Resorts agrees $2.5bn sale of MGM Grand Las Vegas retail estate

Stateside opportunities boost iGaming stocks in 2019

Unibet named official betting partner of the NBA

MGM Resorts names Jyoti Chopra as chief diversity and sustainability officer

MGM Resorts slips to Q3 loss despite revenue growth

DraftKings and Intralot lead New Hampshire sports betting race

Yahoo Sports and BetMGM agree exclusive sports betting partnership

MGM raises $5bn through Bellagio real estate and Circus Circus deals

GVC upgrades full-year EBITDA guidance on strong Online performance

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
Playtech
SBTECH
RedTiger