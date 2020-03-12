FanDuel partners MotorCity Casino for retail sportsbook launch in Michigan

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group will launch a new retail sportsbook in Michigan later today through a partnership with Detroit’s MotorCity Casino.

The new FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino will feature a two-story sportsbook with six betting windows, sixty-seven high-definition televisions, a VIP area, and 54 self-service IGT PlaySports-powered betting kiosks.

“For two decades, we have been committed to reimagining the guest experience – consistently raising the bar with innovative entertainment, world-class luxury hotel accommodations and high energy gaming activities,” said MotorCity Casino president Bruce Dall.

“This relationship takes it to the next level. With FanDuel, our guests will be able to engage with their favorite sports in a dynamic new way at Detroit’s only locally-owned and operated casino.”

FanDuel Group CEO Matt King commented: “Detroit is an incredible sports town – the ‘City of Champions’. As we look to expand our national footprint and bring America’s top sportsbook to more customers across the country, this was a perfect fit.

“It has everything we look for – from the industry leading casino operation to the proud and passionate Midwest fanbase. Exciting things are happening in Detroit, and we couldn’t be more excited about this move to the Motor City.”

MotorCity Casino is one of three Detroit casinos to be approved for retail sports betting in Michigan, with the MGM Grand Detroit and Greektown Casino accepting the state’s first official sports bets yesterday.

The first bet at the MGM Grand was placed by Representative Brandt Iden, who spent more than four years to get his sports betting bill passed by lawmakers.

