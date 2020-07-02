Kambi enters Michigan sports betting market

Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi continues its US expansion with a new deal to power the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sportsbooks at Four Winds Casinos in Michigan.

Kambi was selected through a competitive bid process to install its on-property retail sportsbook solution at Four Winds’ three venues in New Buffalo, Dowagiac and Hartford, with an online sportsbook to follow.

“We are very proud to be entering this partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos,” said Kambi chief executive Kristian Nylén. “They are a leading operator in the Midwest and share our commitment to providing customers with consistently engaging experiences.

“Kambi has established itself as the trusted partner to Tribal casino gaming enterprises that wish to leverage the strength of their brand to truly capitalise on the sports betting opportunity, and we are excited to be supporting Four Winds as they look to fulfil their online and on-property ambitions.”

Four Winds Casinos senior vice president of gaming operations Frank Kennedy commented: “We are excited to partner with Kambi to bring sports betting to Four Winds Casinos and take the gaming experience we offer guests to the next level.

“We look forward to announcing the details of the sports betting options we will offer at our Michigan locations in the near future.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading down 0.77 per cent at SEK207.40 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.