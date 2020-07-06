This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Betway named headline sponsor of cricket in South Africa

6th July 2020 8:38 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has been named a the headline sponsor of Cricket South Africa.

The three-year agreement sees Betway become the headline event partner of both the one-day international and Test formats for Proteas men, as well as official sponsor of the T20 Proteas men’s team and Momentum Proteas women’s team.

Betway already serves as the official betting partner of South Africa’s Mzansi Super League T20 cricket tournament.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Betway as headline partner to Cricket South Africa as we progress our already successful relationship to a new level,” said Cricket South Africa chief commercial officer Kugandrie Govender. “This partnership will enable us to connect with our fans on a broader scale, and signing on this global giant is the equivalent of hitting a six to win the match.

“It is pleasing to have a mutually beneficial relationship with an organisation of integrity that will contribute towards the game of cricket in this country while we deliver on their objectives. We are beyond thrilled that in these challenging times, Betway reciprocates the belief in us that we have in them.”

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman commented: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Cricket South Africa. We already have a wide-ranging sporting portfolio and this showcases our commitment to cricket. The South African team is due back in action at the end of the year and we’re excited to see how the team performs across all codes of the game.”

Related Tags
Betway Cricket Cricket South Africa South Africa Sponsorship
