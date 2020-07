Iowa’s licensed sportsbooks collected total wagers of $12.7m in June as the state’s land-based casinos re-opened at the beginning of the month following their temporary closure due to COVID-19.

Total wagers increased by 81 per cent compared to the previous month’s $7.0m total, with online sports betting contributing $11.6m and retail sports betting $1.1m.

Iowa Sports Betting: June 2020 (US$)

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino continued to lead the market in June with $4.5m in wagers, the bulk [...]