Stats Perform seals data and streaming deal with Australian basketball

Sports technology and data provider Stats Perform has extended its multi-year agreement as the official betting data and live streaming supplier for Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

The new deal grants Stats Perform the exclusive rights to collect and distribute official betting data to licensed sportsbooks, along with supplying its Integrity Operations to help prevent match-fixing and betting fraud through monitoring and intelligence.

“Few global basketball leagues can rival the NBL’s atmosphere, quality and entertainment,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “We’re honoured to have been trusted to safely deliver high quality NBL betting experiences to their growing global audience for a number of years.

“In that time we’ve seen the competition and our partnership go from strength to strength, and we’re excited to continue working together to drive future growth.”

NBL chief commercial officer Brad Joyner commented: “The NBL is almost unrecognisable from when we first started working with Stats Perform but whilst many things have change our need for a trusted partner to safely manage and grow our betting rights distribution has stayed the same and we’re very pleased to renew our partnership.”