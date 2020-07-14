Intralot rolls out new esports betting game for Maltco Lotteries

Athens-listed Intralot and its subsidiary in Malta, Maltco Lotteries, has expanded its U*BET sportsbook with the launch of a new esports football betting game.

Powered by Sportradar, E*SOCCER will be made available across Maltco Lotteries’ retail network, providing players with the opportunity to bet on popular electronic football game FIFA20.

“Maltco Lotteries is always seeking to innovate and differentiate its offering by introducing new games in Malta,” said Maltco Lotteries CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis. “Intralot has been instrumental in our company’s wide modernization by providing us with next-generation solutions.

“As the pioneers of betting in Malta and having established U*BET as a leading and trusted brand, it was only natural for Maltco Lotteries to take the next step and expand its sports offering with electronic leagues. Our aim is to offer E*SOCCER players with a comprehensive betting option that features a simple participation method, and to responsibly enhance their player experience.”

Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis added: “We are proud to see Maltco Lotteries at the forefront of retail transformation elevating the digital experience of players. Intralot has built upon a broad portfolio of nextgeneration solutions and operational expertise across verticals that enable lottery and gaming operators to forge new opportunities in unprecedented times and drive growth.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASX:INLOT) were trading up 5.14 per cent at €0.092 per share in Athens earlier Tuesday.