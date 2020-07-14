Tabcorp secures exclusive MLB betting partnership in Australia

Australian gaming giant Tabcorp has agreed a new partnership with Major League Baseball to bring exclusive MLB programming and experiences to Australian fans.

The partnership makes TAB the sole official wagering partner of MLB in Australia, providing the TAB’s 4,400 venues with access to the MLB Network television channel and up to 10 live games per week.

The games and MLB Network will be delivered via arrangements with MLB and its international streaming partner Sportradar, and broadcast through Tabcorp’s Sky racing and sports network. Games will also be available on the TAB app and website, along with the MLB Network.

“There is growing demand for US sports content in Australia, particularly among TAB punters,” said Tabcorp managing director of wagering & media Adam Rytenskild. “Baseball is America’s national pastime and this groundbreaking MLB deal – which complements our NBA and NFL partnerships – helps us to fulfill our ambition of being the home of US sport in Australia and to deliver superb experiences for our customers, both in venues and digitally via the app and website.”

MLB executive vice president of gaming & new business ventures Kenny Gersh commented: “We are looking forward to working with Tabcorp to bring exciting baseball content to millions of fans in Australia via TAB and Sky.

“When the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks played the Opening Series games at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground in 2014, we saw how much baseball resonated with Australian sports fans. We want to continue to help develop baseball in Australia and grow the game nationwide. Between TAB’s retail footprint and wagering expertise, we’re confident that this partnership is a significant step towards elevating baseball in Australia.”

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) closed down 2.41 per cent at AUD$3.24 per share in Sydney earlier Tuesday.