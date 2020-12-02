BtoBet expands African operations with Yellowbet

Aspire Global’s BtoBet is expanding its presence in Africa with a new deal to provide its sports betting solution to Yellowbet in Cameroon.

BtoBet’s Neuron 3 platform will power the operator’s online sports betting operations in Cameroon and allows for the migration of its other brands in African to the platform in future.

Alongside a wide range of local and international sports betting markets, the new Yellobet site will also offer online and live casino, jackpots and a wide range of virtual sports.

“I am pleased that Yellowbet have chosen BtoBet and the Neuron 3 platform to power its brand in Cameroon. Throughout the years BtoBet has transformed itself into the primary gateway for operators seeking to expand into Africa without having to adopt a one size fits all approach,” said Sabrina Soldà, chief marketing officer of BtoBet.

“Our in-depth knowledge of the regions and their various micro-elements, such as the varying player betting behaviours, enable us to help all our partners to position themselves in an optimal position and deliver a betting experience that reflects their brand. I am positive that Cameroon will be the first of many more success stories with Yellowbet.”

Nkurunziza Dominique, Yellowbet Cameroon country manager, added: “We take great care of our players and BtoBet, with its Neuron technologies, constituted the ideal technological partner for us to provide a betting experience that would enable Yellowbet to tailor the UX according to the different player profiles. I am looking forward to collaborate with BtoBet and to increase our brand value through their vast wealth of knowledge of the African iGaming industry.”

Shares in BtoBet parent Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.87 per cent lower at SEK39.95 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, having set a new 52-week high of SEK40.90 per share a day earlier.